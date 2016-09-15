Craig Sports Briefs for Sept. 16, 2016: Doak Walker tackle football results — Week 3

Craig Parks & Recreation’s youth pigskin program continues its season with games Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Woodbury Sports Complex. The following are the details from games Sept. 13 and 14.

Fifth- and sixth-grade

Moffat Limestone Steelers vs. Craig Police Department Packers, 34-19

Craig Daily Press Chargers vs. Country Living Realty Broncos, 9-7

Hayden Tigers I vs. Hayden Tigers II, Game postponed

Third- and fourth-grade

Coldwell Banker Dolphins vs. Boy-Ko Supply Broncos, 12-0

Country Living Realty 49ers vs. Hayden Tigers, 32-7

Safari Club raffle offers big prizes

The Yampa Valley Chapter of Safari Club International will host a ticket drawing as a fundraiser for its yearly activities.

The grand prize is a Smith and Wesson rifle complete with adjustable stock, adjustable barrel and 4,000 rounds of ammunition. Second prize is a pair of tickets to SCI’s annual convention in Las Vegas held February 2017.

Tickets are $10 apiece or $50 for six and are available at Rummel Chiropractic, Chapman’s Automotive, Northwest Pawn Shop, Mountain Man Taxidermy, Big Cat Taxidermy and Steamboat Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The drawing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Mountain Man Taxidermy. Winners do not need to be present.

Projects funded by Yampa Valley Chapter include 4-H shooting sports, Cast n’ Blast, youth programs and Colorado moose transplant.

For more information, call Ken Fleming at 970-824-6806.

Craig Daily Press offers free football contest

As the NFL’s regular season begins, the Craig Daily Press will feature an online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season, comparing their outcomes to local VIPs, including Mark Samuelson, of Samuelson’s True Value Hardware; Shannon Moore, of Clarion Inn & Suites; Mason Updike, of Masterworks Mechanical and Moffat County High School football; and Daily Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes at both the local and national levels, ranging from Spree Dollars good for Craig businesses to UPICKEM’s ultimate prize package: a trip for two to Hawaii.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.