A man was run over by his tractor Tuesday night in Moffat County

At around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night, authorities were paged to assist a man after his tractor rolled over on him, according to Craig/Fire Rescue.

The incident happened on a ranch off of Moffat County Road 15, said Craig Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Lingo.

“The wheels rolled over him,” Lingo said. “I don’t know the scenario of what he was doing and why.”

The injured man was transported to The Memorial Hospital. His name and condition are unknown at this time.

The Craig Daily Press will update this story as more information becomes available.