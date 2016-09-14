Constitution Week starts Saturday

— The U.S. Constitution turns 239 years old on Saturday.

Bells will ring for 15 minutes beginning at noon on Saturday, marking the start of Constitution Week that runs until Sept. 23 and is an annual commemoration of the signing of the document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to the American way of life.

The local of Augusta Wallihan of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution members will celebrate by standing at the intersection of Victory Way and Yampa Avenue, ringing bells. Area church bells will also sound as a way to remember the sacrifices made for our freedoms.

The society members are women 18 and older are descended from patriots who helped secure American independence, and in 1955 they successfully petitioned congress to designate a week to celebrate the constitution.

According to the society website the aims of the Constitution Week are to:

• Draw attention to every citizens' responsibilities to protect and defend the constitution.

• Inform people that the constitution is the basis for America's great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.

• Encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.

There are many myths about what is and what is not contained within the constitution, for example the only reference to God is in the date nor does it say “this is a free country.”

According to the Daughters of the American Revolution, Constitution Week is a great time to learn more about this important document and celebrate the freedoms it gives us.

Festivities throughout the week will include:

• Flyers and displays that will be exhibited at government buildings, schools, public libraries, the Centennial Mall and various businesses.

• Educational resource material and special programs offered to Moffat County elementary schools and the Boys and Girls Clubs in Craig and Steamboat Springs.

• Proclamations are being issued by the cities of Craig and Steamboat Springs, Moffat and Routt counties, and Moffat County schools.

• Members of the local, Augusta Wallihan chapter, will wear colonial costumes to many of the events.

The society encourages the community to join them in celebrating by waving flags and ringing bells on Saturday and to learn more about throughout Constitution Week. For more information, or to let the group know that you participated in bell ringing, call 970-620-6521.

