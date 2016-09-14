Craig City Council debates Jake brakes

Craig City Council killed an ordinance that would have banned the use of Jake brakes within city limits in a three to four vote Tuesday.

According to the current ordinance, Truckers are only supposed to use a compression release engine breaks if it is properly muffled.

But Craig Police Department Chief Walt Vanatta said there are still complaints about trucks being too loud, particularly by the KOA Kampground.

“That’s the problem that we have now,” he said.

Councilman John Ponikvar said the truck drivers he spoke with after the introduction of the ordinance at the last city council meeting told him they would ignore the ordinance anyway.

“They feel it’s a matter of safety,” he said.

Mayor Ray Beck along with Councilmembers Kent Neilson and Joe Bird voted in the minority while John Ponikvar, Jarrod Ogden, Tony Bohrer and Derek Duran voted in the majority.