Craig briefs: Tri-State hosts meeting about Unit 1 closure

Tri-State will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Moffat County High School, at which company CEO Mike McInnes will discuss Craig Station closing Unit 1 and answer questions. The community is encouraged to attend.

Cruisers car show slated for 6 p.m. Thursday

The Craig Colorado Cruisers Car Club will hold its September “cruise-in” and “show and shine” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McDonald’s.



Club members and anyone with a new or classic muscle car, hot rod, antique or custom car, truck or motorcycle are invited bring their rides. Drivers who are part of the cruise-in will receive a meal compliments of McDonald’s.



There will be music and free ice cream cones for children. Those who want can go for a cruise across town at the end of the event.

United Way set to kick off 2017 Campaign

Moffat County United Way will kick off its 2017 Campaign on Thursday at Yampa Valley Bank. The bank is matching as much as $5,000 of donations that day. Vallartas is donating the food for a taco bar. The theme this year is United We Can. The event will start at 11 a.m. and wrap up at 5:30 p.m.

Senior Law Day set to take place Saturday

The fourth annual Northwest Colorado Senior Law Day will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at Center of Craig on Saturday. Senior Law Day brings together accomplished and respected professionals to present informative seminars for seniors, adult children, friends and caregivers of seniors. Participants will receive a copy of the 2016 Senior Law Handbook published by the Colorado Bar Association. Admission is free and no RSVP is required.

Topics will include “Northwest Colorado Health Senior Update” presented by Krystal Baker of Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, “Retirement: Making Your Money Last” presented by Bryan Ludgate of Edward Jones, “Farm and Ranch Planning for Seniors” presented by Jenna H. Keller, Esq. of Keller Law, LLC. Call 877-529-2125 with questions.

Craig artisans accept applications for market

Applications are being accepted for the seventh annual Holiday Artisan Market, according to a news release. The event will be held Dec. 2 and 3 at the Pavilion at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig. Deadline for the applications is Oct. 7. Email yampavalleyartisans@gmail.com for an application and more information.