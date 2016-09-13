On the record Sept. 13

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Sept. 7

In the 900 block of Finley Lane, an officer found a bicycle and took it to Moffat County Public Safety Center for safe keeping.

In the 600 block of Pershing Street, code enforcement gave a warning for tall weeds.

In the 1500 block of West Victory Way, code enforcement red-tagged a Land Rover.

In the 500 block of Stout Street, officers arrested a woman on suspicion of driving drunk, careless driving, driving without insurance and driving with a restricted license.

At Victory Way and Finely Lane, officers arrested one woman on a failure to appear warrant.

Thursday, Sept. 8

In the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. No arrest was made but police are looking for an individual suspected of committing third-degree assault.

At Second Street and Mack Lane, code enforcement gave a warning for weeds.

In the 110 block of West Sixth Street, officers received a report of criminal mischief. A window on a vehicle had been broken.

In the 800 block of Rose Street, code enforcement gave a verbal warning for weeds and junk.

In the 500 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a domestic dispute and arrested one man on suspicion of domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Friday, Sept. 9

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers cited a woman for trespassing.

In the 800 block of Colorado Street, an officer took a report of a stolen bike.

Saturday, Sept. 10

In the 1100 block of Schrader Avenue, an officer took a report of criminal trespassing and theft of a bicycle.

In the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers arrested a man on three warrants.

Monday, Sept. 12

In the 2000 block of Baker Drive, code enforcement gave a warning for junk and an unregistered vehicle.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Matthew Cade Kropinak, 40, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

Douglas Floyd Carter, 42, of Steamboat Springs, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating a restraining order.

Michael Andrew Coleman, 33, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

Cody Darren Jones, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating a restraining order and bond conditions.

Clark Aaron Brian, 44, of Steamboat, Arizona, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Joshua Benjamin Flaharty, 29, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating bond conditions.

Michelle Marie Favorel, 56, Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of driving drunk, careless driving, driving without the proper license and driving without insurance.

Veronica Lozinsky Diderrich, 36, of Hayden, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Fortino Hernandez-Hernandez, 53, of New Castle, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for immigration servies.

Friday, Sept. 9

Jonathan Dean Whitaker, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without proper taillights and child abuse.

James Peter Thompson, 31, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Jeremy Yazzie, 21, of Fruitland, New Mexico, was arrested on a failure to comply warrant.

Monday, Sept. 12

Charles Everett Maddox, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.

Marina Juanita Trujillo, 31, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving while under restraint and driving without insurance.

Daniel Keith White, 19, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant.