Moffat County Road and Bridge gets new director

Moffat County Road and Bridge Department has a new director as of Tuesday morning.

The Board of Moffat County Commissioners decided on Dan Miller, a road and bridge supervisor, as the new director after interviewing four potential candidates.

“We like to, wherever we can, promote from within because that helps morale,” Commissioner Chuck Grobe said.

The other three candidates interviewed for the position were Linda DeRose, Tim Dilldine and Ken Moncrief.

The commissioners agreed that all four candidates were qualified but Miller was the best pick.

“He definitely had a game plan together to move forward with road and bridge and I think that was the difference in the three interviews,” Grobe said.