Fantasy Sports Fix: NFL Week 1 reaction and Week 2 picks

In fantasy football, one thing you can always expect is the unexpected. Going into Week 1, there were a lot of unknowns and some high expectations of some players. Most people expected players like Odell Beckham, Jr., Russell Wilson, and Ezekiel Elliot to do do big things, but it ended up being players like Spencer Ware, Brandin Cooks, and Alex Smith who really shined.

There was even a Victor Cruz sighting in Dallas where the recovered receiver caught a critical touchdown pass. Cruz finished Week 1 with four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown and finished ahead of other notable receivers like T.Y. Hilton and teammate Odell Beckham, Jr. He could be a nice waiver wire grab right now headed into Week 2.

Out of the top 10 drafted running backs, which includes Adrian Peterson, Ezekiel Elliot and Lamar Miller, only one finished inside the top 10 scoring running backs in Week 1. That was Arizona's David Johnson, who ended up with 132 total yards and a touchdown.



People who waited to draft a quarterback this year were pleased that six of the top 10 finishes in Week 1 came from quarterbacks whose average draft position were in the 100s. Even Eagles rookie Carson Wentz found himself among the top 10 with 278 yards passing and two touchdowns.



So, with a small base of knowledge for the 2016 season, we plow ahead to Week 2 and I'm going to give you some of my best picks.

Wide receiver

Willie Snead, New Orleans Saints

In what is bound to be a high-scoring shootout against the Giants, I think Snead could easily get quite a few targets once again and should be able to break free for a score.

Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

He became Shaun Hill's favorite target last week, and I believe he has the speed to beat any defender the Packers might send his way in Week 2.

Tight end

Virgil Green, Denver Broncos

He only totaled 28 yards last week, but he was targeted five times and could be headed for the end zone against the Colts.

Larry Donnell, New York Giants

With a favorable matchup against the Saints this week, he could be headed for a nice week in the Giants' pass-heavy offense.

Running back

Lamar Miller, Houston Texans

The Chiefs defense that Miller will face this week gave up three touchdowns — two rushing, one receiving — to Chargers running backs in Week 1. He could go off after not finding the end zone last week.

T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville Jaguars

With Chris Ivory's status remaining uncertain, Yeldon should take over the running back duties once again and faces a Chargers defense that gave up 199 total yards and a touchdown to Spencer Ware last week.

Quarterback

Eli Manning, New York Giants

With a revived Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham, Jr., and rookie Sterling Shepard at his disposal, Manning could be huge against the Saints. He is easily a must-start in Week 2.

Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers

He did lose his favorite target in Keenan Allen, but he should be good with Danny Woodhead and up-and-coming receiver Tyrell Williams when the Chargers face the Jaguars.