County approves economic strategy

The Moffat County Board of Commissioners approved a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) that will guide the county’s economic goals and allow access to federal grants at their Tuesday morning meeting.

“The CEDS is the guide emphasizing strategic approaches based on regional visioning, goals, measurable objectives and prioritized actions, rather than the CEDS serving as an inventory of programs and projects already in process,” Moffat County Finance Director Mindy Curtis said.

The bulk of the document consists of reports from the economic development firm Better City, which was hired to study Moffat County’s economy and develop strategies for diversification and strengthening.

If accepted by the Economic Development Administration, the CEDS will help the county apply for grant funding on projects related to the county’s overall strategic goals.

The document is good for five years and requires periodic updates with the EDA.

“It’s like a business plan that’s really going to enable us to get the implementation done,” Commissioner Frank Moe said.