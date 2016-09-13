Officials encourage residents to take broadband survey

The firm hired by Moffat County and the City of Craig to preform broadband planning in the area kicked off its survey process Tuesday.

NEO Connect’s founder and CEO Diane Kruse said there are two surveys — one designated for homeowners, and one for businesses, stakeholders and anchor institutions such as the hospital and college.

“The surveys ask questions such as what are you experiencing today in terms of your internet services,” she said. “If there is a problem, what is the problem?”

With the goal of improving internet reliability and accessibility, NEO Connect was contracted by the city and county in June to study to survey the area, inventory broadband infrastructure, identify who owns what assets, reach out to service providers and recommend pro-broadband policy.

The survey costs $48,000 and is being funded through a matching grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. The city of Craig, Moffat County and local stakeholders raised the $25,000 matching portion of the grant.

The survey is available online at moffatcounty.net and ci.craig.co.us.