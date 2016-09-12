Cops chase ends in Rangely after vehicle was stolen from Meeker

A car chase on Colorado Highway 64 Friday morning ended with the two arrests and multiple charges, according to a news release from Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office received a report that a green Toyota pickup had just been stolen on the outskirts of Meeker.

Just thirty minutes later, a Rio Blanco Sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description near milepost 41 on Highway 64 headed west toward Rangely.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop and a chase began, the news release states.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified of the pursuit and Rangely Police Department deployed spike strips east of Rangely on the highway.

The vehicle hit the strip, deflating its front right tire and ending the pursuit.

According to Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office, the driver was Alex David Morgan, 22, and his passenger was Cheyleigh Karrie Hayes, 18.

Morgan was arrested on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft, vehicular eluding, first-degree criminal trespassing, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and reckless driving.

Hayes was arrested on suspicion of theft, first-degree criminal trespassing, conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.