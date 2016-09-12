Man arrested in Hayden following short standoff with police

— Law enforcement officers who responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in Hayden Friday night said they encountered a man with a loaded shotgun who was crouching behind a bush and warning authorities he was a marksman.

After a short standoff, Scott Wesley Graves was arrested without incident on suspicion of a slew of charges, including menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

The incident started at 10:16 p.m. when a woman called police to report Graves, 57, had left the house with a rifle following a domestic dispute.

Authorities later learned Graves had become angry after an argument.

Police said he allegedly smashed chairs in the dining room, kicked down a bathroom door to get to the woman and then he fired a shotgun shell into the ceiling of the residence.

According to Graves’ arrest affidavit, a Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Hayden police officer responded to the domestic disturbance and found Graves ducking down behind a bush at the side of the house.

“At this time he yelled to us not to come any further,” authorities wrote in the affidavit. “As we knew he had a firearm, we tried to seek some type of cover.”

The officers asked Graves to show his hands, and he did not comply.

“He then advised us that he was a marksmen,” officers reported in the affidavit.

After telling Graves more officers were coming and the situation “was only going to get worse,” Graves surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

At the side of the house, officers found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun with one shell in the chamber and a shell in the magazine, according to the affidavit.

Graves was booked into the Routt County Jail on suspicion of criminal mischief, prohibited use of weapons, reckless endangerment, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm and obstruction of a telephone service.

He was still in custody at the Routt County Jail Monday afternoon.

