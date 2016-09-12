Fire north of Craig burned 35 acres, putting two structures at risk

The wildland fire that ignited north of Craig lateSunday afternoon burned roughly 35 acres and put two structures in danger, according to Craig/Fire Rescue.

The fire started in a fire pit at Dennis Fredrickson’s home, said Craig/Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Troy Hampton.

Fredrickson was not available for comment.

Erratic winds made the fire difficult to fight.

“That wind didn’t help us one bit,” Hampton said.

The fire started around 4 p.m. Sunday and was mostly contained by 6:30 p.m., Hampton said.

Both Fredrickson’s house and former Mayor Terry Carwile’s home were put in danger.

Craig/Fire Rescue, Burearu of Land Management and Moffat County Sheriff’s Officer were able to contain the fire and keep structures safe.

Carwile and his wife, Kathryn Deitz, called dispatch when they saw the fire come over the hill. Within minutes, Craig Fire/Rescue showed up and quickly began extinguishing the flames around their home, which is located approximately 8 miles north of Craig on Colorado Highway 13.