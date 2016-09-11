Wildland fire closes Highway 13 north of Craig Sunday

A wildland fire broke out Sunday afternoon north of Craig, putting former Mayor Terry Carwile’s house in the path of destruction.

Luckily, Carwile and his wife, Kathryn Deitz, called dispatch just in time. Within minutes, Craig Fire/Rescue showed up and quickly started to extinguish the flames around their home, located roughly eight miles north of Craig on Colorado Highway 13.

“My wife and I were watering the horses in the corral here, and I saw smoke start on the horizon, just to the west of the house,” he said.

The couple started moving their two horses and a mule across Highway 13 to a safe spot, and then ran back to the house to grab their three cats and two dogs.

The whipping winds made the erratic fire jump from one spot to the next, blowing thick smoke across the highway, forcing law enforcement to close the road. Craig Fire/Rescue drove from one spot to the next to keep structures safe.

“Those guys have done a magnificent job today,” Carwile said. “Our county is fortunate to have the first response team that it does.”

The dryness in Moffat County had Carwile and Deitz concerned about fire danger long before Sunday’s fire started.

“I don’t know what the humidity is, but I bet it’s low,” Carwile said.

He was correct. According to the National Weather Service, humidity in Craig Sunday was at a low 14 percent.

The silver lining from Sunday’s event for Deitz was all the helping hands.

“We don’t know any of our neighbors, and they’ve all come to help. It’s been wonderful,” she said. The couple has lived in the house for a short few months.

It’s not yet known how large the fire grew or when it might be completely contained.

