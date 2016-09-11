Rodeo in Craig a rocking good time for Northwest Colorado

They only get a couple days to show their area pride to athletes from athletes from across the state, and rodeo kids from Northwest Colorado hit the mark this weekend.

Moffat County High School rodeo’s home event had the Moffat County Fairgrounds full of energy Saturday and Sunday, as competitors roped and rode, wrangled and wrestled and proved their grit and gumption midway through Colorado State High School Rodeo Association’s fall season.

Each day saw high school and middle school members place and even win, such as Hayden’s Keenan Hayes, who was first in both rounds of middle school bull riding.

A state and national rodeo champion, Keenan will be attending further events in Las Vegas this winter.

A contender in bareback and saddle riding on steers, too, he chooses not to focus too much on the results.

“Just to have fun is what I’m going for,” he said.

With a minimal amount of CSHSRA rodeos in the fall, there is a limited time to boost points in each event. Kinlie Brennise was frustrated Saturday in the breakaway roping after what was an otherwise solid go saw her penalized for jumping the gun or “breaking out” of the box too soon.

“I just didn’t see the start I needed to, and I’m still developing confidence on a new horse,” she said.

However, the next day couldn’t have been any different as Kinlie placed first in the breakaway and was third in goat tying, fourth in barrel racing and fourth in team roping with her brother, Kasen, who also placed fourth Saturday in tie down roping.

Kinlie sits second individually in all-around points after the Craig rodeo, while she and Kasen are also ranked second in team roping points.

“Overall the fall season has been good, but there’s a little more pressure to get those points going into spring,” she said.

Dillon Burch got on the board Saturday with a successful third-place run in the bull riding, Ty Pinnt also joining the Craig effort on the big beasts, while Yampa’s Jace Logan picked up plentiful points in steer wrestling, tie down and team roping with Yuma’s Chadron Coffield.

Jace’s younger brother, Kody, also had a good two days in middle school boys breakaway and goat tying, including a Sunday win in the former.

Craig siblings Madison and Yancey Weber saw their best result Saturday, eighth in team roping — with Madison placing the same in breakaway — while Hayden’s Kaitlynn Hayes and Burns’ Miranda Hammer rounded out the regional high school crowd, Kaitlynn ninth Sunday in goats and Hammer seventh in pole bending.

“I just want to keep placing,” Kaitlynn said, noting she hopes to work her way up the points totals.

A Saturday night team roping fundraiser with teens and adults alike in the arena also saw a good turnout, said coach Sheila Brennise, and area rodeo riders have two weekends left in Montrose and Elizabeth before the hiatus leading into the longer spring season.

Still, you can’t beat the home event, Sheila said.

“Our fairgrounds manager, Bill Sixkiller, is probably one of the best country at what he does, and he and his crew are second to none in making good ground for us,” she said. “We had some kids that weren’t able to participate in some of the previous rodeos, and we had a lot of volunteers who made sure everything ran smoothly, the stock was good, the weather was beautiful, and kids across the board competed at a high level.”

High school rodeo results from Craig

Competitor — First day rank, second day

Barrel racing

Kinlie Brennise — 19, 4

Miranda Hammer — 23, 16

Kaitlynn Hayes — 38, 38

Breakaway roping

Kinlie Brennise — 11, 1

Miranda Hammer — 8, 25

Kaitlynn Hayes — 16, 18

Madison Weber — 8, 19

Bull riding

Dillon Burch— 3, 4

Ty Pinnt — 7, 9

Goat tying

Kinlie Brennise — 17, 3

Kaitlynn Hayes — 13, 9

Pole bending

Kinlie Brennise — 28, 16

Miranda Hammer — 29, 7

Steer wrestling

Jace Logan — 6, 3

Team roping

Kasen Brennise/Kinlie Brennise — 17, 4

Jace Logan — 10, 3

Madison Weber/Yancey Weber — 8, 21

Tie down roping

Kasen Brennise — 4, 9

Jace Logan — 2, 5

All-around points

Girls

Competitor — Season points, current rank

Kinlie Brennise— 122, 2nd

Madison Weber — 6, 28th

Madison Hammer — 4, 33rd

Kaitlynn Hayes — 2; 38

Boys

Jace Logan — 82, 3rd

Kasen Brennise — 55, 7th

Dillon Burch — 8, 29th

Yancey Weber — 3, 37th

Junior high results in Craig

Boys breakaway roping

Kody Logan — 2, 1

Boys goat tying

Kody Logan — 8, 4

Bull riding

Keenan Hayes — 1, 1

Chute dogging

Keenan Hayes— 2, 8

Kody Logan — 8, 7

Ribbon roping

Kody Logan — 9, 15

All-around points

Kody Logan — 159, 3rd

Keenan Hayes — 107, 7th

