Moffat County runners on pace at Liberty Bell Invite

In one of the biggest meets of their season, Moffat County High School cross country athletes stayed on the right path as they keep moving toward a great finish.

Heritage High School’s Friday Liberty Bell Invitational saw a fine finish for Bulldog boys, who were second overall within their division. Riley Allen placed sixth out of 197 runenrs at a time of 17 minutes, 24 seconds, followed by Connor Scranton in 11th, Carter Severson 14th, Brandon Beason 22nd and Hayden’s Chris Carrouth 26th in the points tabulation.

The course that cuts through suburban areas is somewhat unusual compared to most seen during the season, Scranton said.

“All the courses are different, so you can’t get too made with your time,” he said. “It’s pretty quick, pretty different, a lot of road, some trail.”

Also running for MCHS boys were Tyler Driggs, Garrett Flint, Nick Pugh, AJ Barber, Colin Jensen and Wilson Eike.

Placing 10th as a team were Moffat County girls, led by Madysen Cramer, placing 32nd and clocking in at 22:07. Liberty Hippely and Hayden's Makenna Knez were seconds behind as 35th and 38th, while Kaylee Durham, Alyssa Chavez and Allison Villard stayed the course within the top half of the 157 girls who ran.

With many runners resetting their season bests, coach Todd Trapp expects still better things to come.

“I feel like our training is really coming along,” he said.

MCHS and Craig Middle School cross country will each compete in the Eagle Valley Invitational Sept. 17 in Gypsum.

Moffat County High School cross country at Liberty Bell Invitational

Boys

Runner — Time, Place

Riley Allen — 17:24, 6

Connor Scranton — 17:40, 11

Carter Severson — 17:51, 14

Brandon Beason — 18:07, 22

Chris Carrouth — 18:24, 26

Tyler Driggs — 19:57, 68

Garrett Flint — 20:18, 78

Nick Pugh — 22:37, 128

AJ Barber — 23:40, 150

Colin Jensen — 23:48, 154

Wilson Eike — 24:03, 158

— The team placed second overall.

Girls

Madysen Cramer — 22:07, 32

Liberty Hippely — 22:19, 35

Makenna Knez — 22:27, 38

Kaylee Durham — 23:23, 65

Alyssa Chavez — 24:32, 77

Allison Villard — 24:42, 78

— The team placed 10th overall.

