Craig Sports Briefs for Sept. 12, 2016: Moffat County golf to play in Durango, Gunnison

Moffat County High School boys golf will play in the final week of the regular season this week, including Monday and Tuesday at Durango’s Hillcrest and Dalton Ranch courses, as well as Wednesday at Dos Rios in Gunnison, leading up to the regional tournament that starts Sept. 19.

Bulldog golfers played last week in New Castle’s Lakota Canyon, where the varsity group shot 249, Mike Bingham and Torin Reed each carding an 82, Connor Etzler 85 and Kasen Brennise 99.

Bingham also played at Cedar Ridges last Thursday in Rangley, bringing his score back down to 75, while JV players Gage Rowley and James DeWald shot a 115 and a 123, respectively.

Doak Walker tackle football results — Week 2

Craig Parks & Recreation’s youth pigskin program continues its season with games Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Woodbury Sports Complex. The following are the details from games Sept. 6 and 7.

Fifth- and sixth-grade

Craig Daily Press Chargers vs. Moffat Limestone Steelers, 13-6

Duran & Pearce Contractors Saints vs. Country Living Realty Broncos, 21-6

Hayden Tigers II vs. Craig Police Department Packers, 19-6

Third- and fourth-grade

Coldwell Banker Dolphins vs. Hayden Tigers, 31-12

Country Living Realty 49ers vs. Boy-Ko Supply Broncos, 20-0

Moffat County High School invites parents to meet new basketball coach

Moffat County High School recently hired a new girls basketball coach to replace Sam McLeod and will host a meet-and-greet event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the MCHS library, 900 Finley Lane. An all-sports coaches meeting for heads of all fall, winter and spring sports will follow.

The new hire is Kenley Nebeker, of Twin Falls, Idaho, who most recently served as the head boys hoops coach and physical education teacher for Gooding High School in Gooding, Idaho.

Nebeker also worked several years in Twin Falls as a teacher and JV coach and was additionally an instructor for College of Southern Idaho, where he had many sports functions, including assistant coach and director of in-state recruiting for the CSI girls basketball program and assistant to the college’s athletic director.

For more information on the meeting, call 970-824-7036.