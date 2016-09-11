Craig Middle School volleyball sees success in Steamboat

Craig Middle School sports had a varied weekend as seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball traveled to Steamboat Springs Saturday and football teams remained at home, hosting Rawlins, Wyoming.

Both the A- and B-Teams for seventh-grade volleyball emerged in first place during the tournament hosted by the Sailors, and coaches Bre Ford and Jessica Profumo noted that standouts included Taytum Smercina with 19 aces and two kills, Jacie Evenson and Olivia Profumo with nine aces apiece, while Evenson also had two kills, and Halle Hamilton had one.

Service from Anna Cooper also helped lead the B-Team to victory, they said.

Eighth-grade teams also played in the Steamboat tournament, in which A-Team was fourth and B-Team third.

At home, CMS football had a rough weekend against Rawlins, as seventh-grade fell, 34-0, to the Colts, followed by a 24-0 loss by the eighth-graders.

Football will play its first away game Sept. 17 in Meeker, the same day volleyball players take over the home gyms of CMS and Sandrock Elementary School for the first time this season, hosting a triangular with Steamboat and Rifle that starts at 9 a.m.

Bulldog cross country was originally scheduled to run last week in Rock Springs, Wyoming, but were unable due to a schedule conflict, instead hosting a home time trial among CMS athletes.

Middle school runners will compete along with Moffat County High School cross country in Sept. 17’s Eagle Valley Invitational in Gypsum.