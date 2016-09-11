Business Buzz: The Galaxy reopens downtown

The Galaxy, an Asian restaurant located at 524 Yampa Ave., reopened on Sept. 2 after a month-long closure.

Rita Li is operating the restaurant while owners Shenghui and Lucy He are in Denver. Li said the couple is expecting a baby next month and closed the restaurant when they needed to seek prenatal health care. They asked Li, a friend and former Galaxy employee, to reopen the restaurant until they possibly return to Craig.

Li said the restaurant is operating the same hours and continuing delivery service. Li also reduced the buffet price and is offering some new dishes. She said she expects the restaurant’s business will continue to increase as customers learn about the re-opening.

The long-term future of the restaurant is uncertain, Li said, depending on the family’s health following delivery next month.

Precision Auto welcomes back former employee

Precision Auto Service welcomed Doug Willems back to the Precision team. Willems returned on Aug. 8. and will be assisting in operations and management of the shop. His knowledge and experience is a proven asset to Precision Auto Service.

Dad’s Cookhouse is now open for breakfast

Dad's Cookhouse will start serving breakfast at 6 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 17. For more information, contact Matt Johnson at 970-701-3400.

Next business Lunch and Learn scheduled for Sept. 21

Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership are hosting a workshop Sept. 21 as part of their monthly Lunch and Learn series for businesses.

The Lunch and Learn is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at CNCC, 2801 West Ninth St., Craig, and will highlight the benefits of being a chamber member and getting the most from your membership.

RSVPs are not required. Participants should take a sack lunch. For more information, call the chamber at 970-824-5689.