Moffat County soccer wows Warriors in home shutout

A standard high school soccer game runs 80 minutes, but Bulldog boys had things locked up within the first 80 seconds Saturday.

Moffat County High School soccer won its first home game over the weekend with a 6-0 defeat of Central High School from Grand Junction.

The Dogs wasted no time against the Warriors, with Tristen Walls leading the charge and netting the first goal in 28 seconds on the first shot of the game. Not to be outdone, captain Ulises Silva took the same increment of time to drive back into Central’s territory and get his own score.

Moffat County kept the ball rolling with an aggressive offense that kept the Warriors off their side of the field for most of the half, never scoring the same way twice from there, whether it was Miguel Zaragoza’s close-up attack on the box, a penalty kick by Micajah Precott or a long arc by Axeel Mendoza at the 30-second mark.

Heading into halftime, Central players and coaches were fuming, while coach Harry Tripp cautioned the Bulldogs to keep a cool head and just play “smart soccer.”

He also set a new mark for the team: outdo Delta’s 8-0 win over Central and finish the day 10-0.

The quota wasn’t quite reached — Juan Loya scoring the final goal — as players’ emotions got the better of them, and the yellow cards came out repeatedly.

While none of his athletes were given the red card heave-ho, the circumstances were troubling, Tripp said, as a few of the disputes with referees were more questionable than others.

“Some of our players needed those yellow cards, but it winds up dictating the game, makes it feel like they’re playing on ice and it makes them hesitant,” he said. “I know they get frustrated, but we have to play through every call.”

Prescott, also a team captain, said an abundance of trash talk on the field was hard to avoid engaging.

“I let it get to me, but I’ll be better next time for sure,” he said.

In the win, MCHS had 32 shots, while Daniel Moore had nine saves in goal. Silva had two assists and Angel Acosta one.

The 1-2 team meets Grand Valley on Thursday for the first official Western Slope League match. At 0-4, the Cardinals have had a rough start to the season, but Prescott said underestimating any team would be a mistake.

“No lie we’re kind of hoping for that, but we can’t let our mentality change in any game, we’ve got to come out with the same intensity,” he said.

At the same time the Bulldogs were experiencing victory, another set of soccer games was underway at Loudy-Simpson Park as Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s and women’s teams were back on the turf with Salt Lake Community College.

After Friday losses of 14-0 for the ladies and 3-0 for guys to the Bruins, the Spartans were still working out their skill sets Saturday as women fell, 10-0, and men lost, 5-0.

The opening home games for the new program will be followed by another weekend event as the Spartans host Snow College, an event that will include a little more pomp and circumstance with a tailgate party and other features for spectators.

Coaches Lance Noble and Joe Eades — who also complimented the Moffat County boys on their win, with many alumni of Bulldog soccer on their teams — said players are continuing to learn and improve at every turn.

“The only thing we’re asking of them is to give everything you’ve got,” Noble said. “I can handle soccer mistakes, but a mistake that’s a lack of effort there’s no excuse for. Every half we want them to improve. The girls have done that, and the guys have definitely done that. We know what to work on now in practice, so we’ll hopefully come out next weekend and hopefully get it done.”

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.