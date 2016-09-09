On the record for Sept. 9

Craig Police Department

Monday, Sept. 5

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a disturbance and arrested one man on charges of first-degree criminal trespassing and harassment.

In the 500 block of East Victory Way, officers arrested a man for allegedly violating a restraining order.

In the 500 block of East Victory Way, officers arrested a man for allegedly violating conditions of bond.

At Eighth Street and Second Avenue West, one woman was arrested on charges of heroin and methamphetamine possession, false reporting to authorities and two warrants.

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of domestic violence and arrested one man on charges of third-degree assault and menacing.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Matthew Cade Kropinak, 40, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

Douglas Floyd Carter, 42, of Steamboat Springs, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating a restraining order.

Michael Andrew Coleman, 33, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

Cody Darren Jones, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating a restraining order and bond conditions.

Clark Aaron Brian, 44, of Steamboat, Arizona, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Joshua Benjamin Flaharty, 29, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating bond conditions.

Michelle Marie Favorel, 56, Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of driving drunk, careless driving, driving without the proper license and driving without insurance.

Veronica Lozinsky Diderrich, 36, of Hayden, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Fortino Hernandez-Hernandez, 53, of New Castle, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for immigration servies.

Friday, Sept. 9

Jonathan Dean Whitaker, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without proper taillights and child abuse.

James Peter Thompson, 31, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Jeremy Yazzie, 21, of Fruitland, New Mexico, was arrested on a failure to comply warrant.