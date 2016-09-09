Over a Cup of Coffee: Geraldine’s zucchini recipes

One of the perks from writing this column is hearing from readers — by both phone and mail. For example, recently I received a card from former Craig resident Robbie Estus whose 8-year-old granddaughter Nina made the “Cake Mix Cookies” from a recipe that appeared in the July 30 column.

She wrote that Nina is a good cook. She added items from a trail mix to the cookie dough, and the cookies turned out great! Thanks for the card, Robbie!

Then this week Geraldine Coleman, of Craig, sent me another packet of recipes. She is a frequent contributor for the column. This packet of recipes is for making vegetable dishes. They’re just what we need to use the late summer vegetables. Thanks, Geraldine!

The two recipes featured this week are for using zucchini. (I’ll feature two for other vegetable dishes next week.)

Zucchini- Mushroom Frittata

2 medium zucchini, chopped

2 (8-ounce) pkgs. cream cheese

½ pound fresh mushrooms, chopped

cut into small pieces

1 medium green pepper, chopped

2 cups cubed day-old white bread, crust removed

1 medium onion, chopped

1 ½ cups (6 ounces) grated Cheddar cheese

1 clove garlic, minced



½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/8 teaspoon pepper

6 eggs

¼ cup half-and-half

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Saute the zucchini, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, and garlic in oil in a skillet 5 minutes or until tender. Set aside. Beat the eggs and half-and-half in a bowl. Add the cream cheese, bread, Cheddar cheese, salt and pepper, and vegetable mixture. Mix well. Pour the mixture into a greased 10-inch springform pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 minutes or until browned and set. Let stand 10 minutes. Carefully remove the sides of the pan and transfer the frittata to a warm serving plate. Serve immediately. Yield: 8 servings

Courtesy of “Purple Sage and Other Pleasures”

Submitted by Geraldine Coleman of Craig

Calabacitas con Chili Verde

1 (17-ounce can whole kernel corn, drained

4 (4-ounce) cans chopped green chiles

¼ cup butter or margarine

½ cup water

½ cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon salt

1 clove garlic, minced



¼ teaspoon pepper

4 medium zucchini, unpeeled and diced

¾ cup (3 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese

Saute corn in a skillet over medium heat for about 2 minutes. Add onion and garlic; cook until tender. Stir in zucchini, chiles, water, salt, and pepper. Cook, uncovered, until zucchini is tender. Top with cheese and serve immediately. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.

Courtesy of “Cooking with the Santa Fe Opera”

Submitted by Geraldine Coleman of Craig

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers (maybe some for using fall vegetables and fruits)? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.