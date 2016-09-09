Moffat County real estate transactions for June

• Address: 830 Finley Lane
Seller: Craig Bricker
Buyer: Betty L Mead
Sale price: $140,000
• Address: 974 Alta Vista Drive
Seller: Johnny W & Lori G Mann
Buyer: Brandon R Ager
Sale price: $377,500
• Address: 845 Pershing St.
Seller: Charlotte Mason
Buyer: Jason Tyler
Sale price: $124,900
• Address: 1366 Sage Court
Seller: Sally Kitchen
Buyer: Magdalena Rodriguez
Sale price: $86,000
• Address: 347 Ranney St.
Seller: Rolin Joseph Lysinger
Buyer: Kelly R Hatten
Sale price: $45,000
• Address: 493 E. 12th St.
Seller: Secretary of HUD
Buyer: Ralph James Henderson
Sale price: $170,000
• Address: 813 Prong Horn Road
Seller: Sean Dorn
Buyer: Arthur L Crane
Sale price: $20,000
• Address: 2218 Baker Drive
Seller: Lee Real Estate Holdings LLC
Buyer: Church of Destiny
Sale price: $122,500
• Address: 528 Taylor St.
Seller: Cactus Ranch Investments LLC
Buyer: Hagen Kuhl
Sale price: $75,000
• Address: 857 Washington St.
Seller: Johnny W Mann
Buyer: Samantha Closi
Sale price: $194,000
• Address: 1164 Crest Drive
Seller: Charles B Harvey
Buyer: Jose Oscar Valdez-Silerio
Sale price: $200,000
• Address: 20 County Road 209
Seller: Jess J & Roberta J Vetter
Buyer: Lonnie Gustin
Sale price: $25,000
• Address: 2925 County Road 30
Seller: Michael Eugene & Elizabeth Susan Smith
Buyer: Forrest Watson
Sale price: $220,000
• Address: 720 Western Ave.
Seller: Denise M Johnson
Buyer: Scott D Jenkins
Sale price: $295,000
• Address: 511 Knoll Ave.
Seller: Denise M Johnson
Buyer: Scott D. Jenkins
Sale price: $295,000
• Address: 444 Elmwood St.
Seller: Betty J Jackson
Buyer: Rebecca L Martin
Sale price: $20,000
• Address: 444 Elmwood St.
Seller: Betty Essex Hargrave
Buyer: Rebecca L Martin
Sale price: $6,000
• Address: 20 County Road 209
Seller: Jess J & Roberta J Vetter
Buyer: Yvonne Gustin
Sale price: $25,000
• Address: 1133 Barclay St.
Seller: Stephen J & Theresa A Maier
Buyer: Lara M Sigmon
Sale price: $135,500
• Address: 837 Roberts Road
Seller: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
Buyer: Mark Allen Anderson
Sale price: $149,000
• Address: 1474 Yampa Ave #27
Seller: Alan & Martha Grieser
Buyer: Naomi & Ryan Rowley
Sale price: $13,600
• Address: 1164 Aspen Ave.
Seller: Lisbeth Ramirez
Buyer: Jessica Ramirez
Sale price: $35,000
• Address: 732 Yama Ave.
Seller: Michael D & Kelly A Nottingham
Buyer: Katy M Nottingham
Sale price: $122,400
• Address: 782 Exmoor Circle
Seller: Cheryl L Bush
Buyer: Jarrod Stillion
Sale price: $170,000
• Address: 1072 Dipper Drive
Seller: Michael Dryer
Buyer: L&M Outfitters LLC
Sale price: $100,000
• Address: 2925 E. Victory Way
Seller: Cynthia L Pearce
Buyer: L D Criswell
Sale price: $5,000
• Address: 925 W. First St.
Seller: Regina W Kendall
Buyer: Shannon Schwingdorf
Sale price: $21,000
