Moffat County real estate transactions for June

Friday, September 9, 2016

Advertisement

• Address: 830 Finley Lane

Seller: Craig Bricker

Buyer: Betty L Mead

Sale price: $140,000

• Address: 974 Alta Vista Drive

Seller: Johnny W & Lori G Mann

Buyer: Brandon R Ager

Sale price: $377,500

• Address: 845 Pershing St.

Seller: Charlotte Mason

Buyer: Jason Tyler

Sale price: $124,900

• Address: 1366 Sage Court

Seller: Sally Kitchen

Buyer: Magdalena Rodriguez

Sale price: $86,000

• Address: 347 Ranney St.

Seller: Rolin Joseph Lysinger

Buyer: Kelly R Hatten

Sale price: $45,000

• Address: 493 E. 12th St.

Seller: Secretary of HUD

Buyer: Ralph James Henderson

Sale price: $170,000

• Address: 813 Prong Horn Road

Seller: Sean Dorn

Buyer: Arthur L Crane

Sale price: $20,000

• Address: 2218 Baker Drive

Seller: Lee Real Estate Holdings LLC

Buyer: Church of Destiny

Sale price: $122,500

• Address: 528 Taylor St.

Seller: Cactus Ranch Investments LLC

Buyer: Hagen Kuhl

Sale price: $75,000

• Address: 857 Washington St.

Seller: Johnny W Mann

Buyer: Samantha Closi

Sale price: $194,000

• Address: 1164 Crest Drive

Seller: Charles B Harvey

Buyer: Jose Oscar Valdez-Silerio

Sale price: $200,000

• Address: 20 County Road 209

Seller: Jess J & Roberta J Vetter

Buyer: Lonnie Gustin

Sale price: $25,000

• Address: 2925 County Road 30

Seller: Michael Eugene & Elizabeth Susan Smith

Buyer: Forrest Watson

Sale price: $220,000

• Address: 720 Western Ave.

Seller: Denise M Johnson

Buyer: Scott D Jenkins

Sale price: $295,000

• Address: 511 Knoll Ave.

Seller: Denise M Johnson

Buyer: Scott D. Jenkins

Sale price: $295,000

• Address: 444 Elmwood St.

Seller: Betty J Jackson

Buyer: Rebecca L Martin

Sale price: $20,000

• Address: 444 Elmwood St.

Seller: Betty Essex Hargrave

Buyer: Rebecca L Martin

Sale price: $6,000

• Address: 20 County Road 209

Seller: Jess J & Roberta J Vetter

Buyer: Yvonne Gustin

Sale price: $25,000

• Address: 1133 Barclay St.

Seller: Stephen J & Theresa A Maier

Buyer: Lara M Sigmon

Sale price: $135,500

• Address: 837 Roberts Road

Seller: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

Buyer: Mark Allen Anderson

Sale price: $149,000

• Address: 1474 Yampa Ave #27

Seller: Alan & Martha Grieser

Buyer: Naomi & Ryan Rowley

Sale price: $13,600

• Address: 1164 Aspen Ave.

Seller: Lisbeth Ramirez

Buyer: Jessica Ramirez

Sale price: $35,000

• Address: 1164 Aspen Ave.

Seller: Lisbeth Ramirez

Buyer: Jessica Ramirez

Sale price: $35,000

• Address: 732 Yama Ave.

Seller: Michael D & Kelly A Nottingham

Buyer: Katy M Nottingham

Sale price: $122,400

• Address: 782 Exmoor Circle

Seller: Cheryl L Bush

Buyer: Jarrod Stillion

Sale price: $170,000

• Address: 1072 Dipper Drive

Seller: Michael Dryer

Buyer: L&M Outfitters LLC

Sale price: $100,000

• Address: 2925 E. Victory Way

Seller: Cynthia L Pearce

Buyer: L D Criswell

Sale price: $5,000

• Address: 925 W. First St.

Seller: Regina W Kendall

Buyer: Shannon Schwingdorf

Sale price: $21,000

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement