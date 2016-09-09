Healthy eating: Roasted tomato and spinach pasta

Roasted tomato and spinach pasta

2 cups cherry tomatoes (about 10 ounces)

4 tablespoons oil (canola or vegetable), divided

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

3 cups fresh spinach or 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed

8 ounces whole wheat spaghetti

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

5 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

Heat oven to 400°F. Rinse the tomatoes under running water. Cut in half. Spread on greased baking pan. Sprinkle oil (2 tablespoons), salt, pepper, and garlic powder on tomatoes. Stir to coat. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Prepare spinach and spaghetti as tomatoes bake. Slice spinach in strips, or thaw, drain, and pat dry the frozen spinach. Set aside. Follow package directions to cook spaghetti. Drain. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil, Italian seasoning, spinach and baked tomatoes to the spaghetti. Stir until heated through. Serve with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition information: 380 calories, 17 grams fat, 47 grams carbohydrate, 11 grams protein, 7 grams fiber

Recipe courtesy of Iowa State University Extension.