Health Briefs: Building A Healthy You

Age-appropriate presentations providing education to help teens understand and make the best choices for their sexual and reproductive health. Topics include: puberty, anatomy, pregnancy, abstinence, birth control and sexually transmitted illnesses.

Parents are invited to preview the upcoming presentation for students:

• 6 p.m. Sept. 13 Parents-only preview night

• 6 p.m. Sept. 20 High School Students presentation, students only

• 6 p.m. Sept. 27 Middle School Students presentation, parents welcome

All presentations will be at Colorado Northwestern Community College, Room 175.

Presented by physicians and providers with TMH, Northwest Colorado Health, Yampa Valley Pregnancy Center and Advocates Crisis Support. For more information contact: Jennifer Riley by email at jennifer.riley@tmhcraig.org or by calling 970-826-3109

Naloxone, reverses opioid overdoes, is available over the counter in Colorado

Colorado drug overdose deaths are increasing dramatically. The life-saving drug naloxone can reverse overdoses of opioids and heroin. It's now available at some Colorado pharmacies — including City Market pharmacies in both Steamboat and Craig — without a prescription. Costs vary.

Free eye exams for infants

Infants should have their first eye exam at 6 months. InfantSEE provides free eye assessments to babies 6-12 months old. Several optometrists including Eye Care Specialties, in Steamboat and Craig, participate in this program. For more information and to make an appointment call Eye Care Specialties at (970) 824-3488.