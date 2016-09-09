Government update for the week of Sept. 12

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda:

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

Pledge of Allegiance/opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda — Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve Minutes: Sept. 6

3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Planning and Zoning — Jerry Hoberg

• Martin conditional use permit C-16-04

5) 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.: Road and Bridge Department — Linda DeRose

• Monthly reports

6) 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.: Human Resources Department — Terri Estey

• Discuss hiring of road and bridge department director

7) 9:45 to 10 a.m.: Daughters of the American Revolution

• Present Constitution Week proclamation for signature

8) 10 to 10:30 a.m.: Audrey Danner and Diane Kruse (NEO Connect)

• Present a broadband planning update

9) 10:30 to 11 a.m.: Finance Department — Mindy Curtis

• Present revised Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for approval

Craig City Council meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig Municipal Building, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig

Agenda:

Note: Craig City Council will hold a budget workshop at 5 p.m. before the regularly scheduled meeting

1) Pledge of allegiance and moment of silence

2) Call to order

3) Approval of minutes from Aug. 23

4) Approval of August bills

5) Approval of agenda

6) Consent agenda

• Approve special events liquor permit for Yampa Valley NRA for an event to be held on Oct. 1 at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig.

• Renewal of 3.2 percent beer license for Wal-Mart located at 2000 W. Victory Way.

• Renewal of 3.2 percent beer license for City Market Store located at 605 W. Victory Way.

7) Council reports

8) Audiences

• Diane Kruse of NEO Connect and Terry Carwile, co-chair of Moffat Broadband Committee, will present an update on the broadband grant project.

• David Ulrich, new superintendent of Moffat County School District, will introduce himself to council.

• Ann Dodd of the Daughters of the American Revolution will present a proclamation honoring Constitution Day and Constitution Week.

• Moffat County Commissioner Frank Moe and Local Marketing District Chair Dave Fleming will appear to have a discussion on the recommendations from Better City.

9) Other business

• Ordinance 1054 (first reading) — an ordinance amending the noise ordinance as contained in Section 9.42.040 of the Craig Municipal Code to prohibit the use of Engine Compression brakes or Jake brakes within city limits.

• Ordinance 1055 (introduction) — an ordinance establish standards for control of backflow and cross-connection by water users.

10) Staff reports

• August police report

• Report by Dave Pike on Breeze Street Park and Whittle the Wood

11) City manager and city attorney reports

12) Audience comments

13) Additional council reports

14) Adjourn