Fitness Tip: What is wellness?

The real benefits of wellness, or an active lifestyle and healthy diet, are that you'll feel better and have more energy to accomplish the things you want to do in life.

Your health will improve, which means fewer trips to the doctor and you’ll have a brighter mental outlook. Exercising with family and friends also helps build and maintain relationships. It’s fun to plan a family active time once a week, with activities such as hiking, bicycling, swimming or a sport that everyone enjoys.

The Memorial Hospital Physical Therapy Department