Education Briefs: Registration for Kids Theatre ends Tuesday

Children ages 8 and up are invited to become a part of Kids Theater. Registration is $35. During Kids Theater, students will learn the basics of acting and stage production. They will work on learning their part in a short Shakespeare inspired play, which will be performed. Performance date is to be determined. Kids Theater will meet 4 to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 20 through Oct. 13, at CNCC Bell Tower, 50 College Dr., Craig, Room 104. For more information and to register visit: http://www.cncc.edu/academics/community-education/craig/ or call Desiree Moore at (970)824-1135.

Free and reduced lunch applications are due now

Moffat County School District Food Services is asking parents to submit their applications for free or reduced lunches now. A new application is needed each year. Those on food stamps are automatically qualified. Applications can be taken throughout the year as family financial circumstances change. Applications and financial details are kept private. After applications have been processes, parents will receive a notice by mail. If you have not received this notice or if you have questions, please call 970-824-2160.

State Board of Education to consider beverage policy changes during board meeting Wednesday

The board will consider changing the Rules for the Administration of the Healthy Beverages Policy, 1 CCR 301-79. Guidelines guide school districts in selecting healthier beverage options to sell to students. Since then USDA has released the Final Rule for nutrition standards for all foods and beverages sold in schools. The proposal is to align the rules with federal regulations, while still meeting State Statute requirements. Some parents are concerned about the changes. Healthier Colorado has set-up a petition for parents to express concerns before next week’s meeting. To learn more visit http://healthiercolorado.org/ or http://www.cde.state.co.us/

Moffat County Library celebrates National Library Card Month

September is National Library Card Month and Moffat County Libraries are celebrating with fun activities for the whole family all month long including a library card holder display were card holders may leave a note for the library and a guess the book cover contest.

Other special events include:

• Family Literacy Night, between 4 and 6 p.m., Tuesday. Families will get to do crafts, play literacy games and read together. Families will enjoy creating their own book and bookmark, alphabetize with Dr. Seuss, play a game of Mad Libs, discover book cover puzzles, and meet their family at the Story Corner for story time after making their way through the streamer laser walk.

• Ready-Set-Read kicks off Sept. 1, and runs through November. Children birth to fifth-grade can complete a reading log for a free book.

Library cards are free. Stop by to find out how you can get yours and enjoy all the free services the library has to offer.

Moffat County Library story time changes

Story times for children are hosted every week at the Craig and Dinosaur branches on Thursday mornings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. in the children's room. The library asks parents and children to come early as entering the children’s room late causes distraction. Themes for September include

• Sept. 15 — Zoo

• Sept. 22 — Animals at Night

• Sept. 29 — Construction