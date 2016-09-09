Craig remembers Sept. 11, 2001

If you were to pick a random day out of your life from more than a decade ago, odds are you wouldn’t recall exactly what you were doing that day.

But as Museum of Northwest Colorado Director Dan Davidson said, certain historic events seem to stop time and burn every detail of a day into an individual’s mind.

“You remember where you are in life,” he said.

Sept. 11, 2001, is one of those days.

In a shocking attack on U.S. soil, 19 members of the Islamic terrorist group Al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airliners to use as weapons.

Two of the planes were crashed into the World Trade Center’s North and South towers, one hit the Pentagon and the last crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after its passengers overcame the hijackers.

By the end of the day, nearly 3,000 people had been killed, over 6,000 injured, three World Trade Center buildings were piles of rubble and the Pentagon had a smoking crater on its west side.

With the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on Sunday, Craig residents, like most of the nation, still remember the shock and anguish felt that day.

“It just knocked the wind out everybody,” Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 Commander Johnny Garcia said.

Garcia said he watch the towers collapse on TV at Craig Ford and remembers the distress and disbelief that filled the air.

“It made me angry,” Garcia said. “It made me want to do something.”

At 40-years-old, Garcia said he headed to the recruiting center and was moments away from signing back up but was unable to get the assignment he desired.

Ashley Moon, who is from Pennsylvania but has lived in Craig for 10 years, said she had a very close connection to the tragic attack.

“My uncle lived in downtown New York City,” she said. “He actually lived right next to the twin towers when it happened.”

Moon said her uncle worked in a restaurant next to the World Trade Center and a simple stroke of luck saved his life that day.

“His alarm didn’t go off and so he was late to work,” she said.

Moon said she recalls being scared and how frantic the day became as family members tried to get in touch with each other to make sure everyone was safe.

“Fifteen years later you still just remember that,” she said.

Moon said remembrance is important because the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks affected a lot of people and families.

“A lot of people woke up that day and didn’t go home,” she said.