City Council and Commissioners: Support Moffat County

By now most of you have heard the news that Tri-state Generation & Transmission has informed its employees and the community that the Craig Station Unit 1 is going to be retired in 2025. This news affects all of us.

We need to appreciate that originally, Unit 1had a life expectancy of 30 years. In 2025 we shall celebrate that Unit 1will have produced energy for nearly 50 years!

Tristate G & T and the Craig Station have been and will continue to be excellent community members. While the initial news is disconcerting, upon reflection it is better to have a timeline established that gives us the opportunity to continue our current course of action to diversify and strengthen our local economy.

The future of our community is going to depend on the actions we take today. We see a bright future ahead, just one that is different from what we know now.

We all know economic diversification is the driver of a thriving community. Our energy-based economy has and will be in the foreseeable future under constant pressure. We realize that quality education, healthcare and economic development are important pillars of our community. The future is in our community’s hands and in the face of change truly comes opportunity.

Over the past year and a half we have been on the right path and course to economic growth. We need to accelerate our economic initiatives and invest the dollars, time and human resources to do everything it will take to succeed in reaching the economic and social visions our community has set forth.

Our community has a long history and proven track record of rallying around any and all challenges facing us and overcoming them. Our current challenge this time is different. Our challenge is “change” which is a mindset. “Change” and the “Unknown” can be unsettling and sometimes be a formidable foe.

With a collaborative effort of all of our community boards, organizations, local elected officials, businesses and free enterprise and most importantly you the people of Craig and Moffat County, working in concert, we will have a bright and prosperous future!

We need to remember: “Without change there is no innovation, creativity, or incentive for improvement. Those who initiate change will have a better opportunity to manage the change that is inevitable,” by William Pollard

We need to dig down deep into our pioneer heritage of the past for strength, while our pioneers of today work to grow, attract, nurture and retain the pioneers of the future.

“Yes we can!”, and “Yes we will, individually and as a community embrace change! We will boldly and resolutely open the door to and seize the new opportunities afforded us now and in the future!”

Sincerely,

Moffat County Commissioners

Craig City Council