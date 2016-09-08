Weekend Roundup: Spartan soccer, superb sheepdogs and the Lebowski legend

This weekend is all about watching, and whether you’ve got your eyes focused on a soccer game, a goat or calf getting roped, dogs performing farm tasks, birds in their natural habitat or a movie that’s only become more popular 18 years later, you’re guaranteed to have some fun in Northwest Colorado.

What a kick

Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Craig campus embarks on its first official athletic teams this weekend as men’s and women’s soccer open their seasons against Salt Lake Community College with four games across Friday and Saturday.

The Spartans will play all their home games at Loudy-Simpson Park, with no charge for admission. CNCC hopes to turn the inaugural season into a big event and are also seeking for volunteers 9 or older to aid in keeping track of game balls, as well as looking for interested parties to provide halftime entertainment for future games.

Come join the start of a whole new program in Craig.

When: 2 and 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-620-3634 or visit athletics.cncc.edu

Fun by the foot

Speaking of kicking things off, Bear River Young Life and Grand Futures Prevention Coalition will host a Fifth Quarter kickball tournament for high-schoolers following Moffat County High School’s Friday football game against Delta.

The tourney begins on the Bulldog Proving Grounds promptly after the game ends and will feature eight-person teams. Pizza is included.

When: Football starts at 7 p.m.; kickball tourney starts right after game ends, about 9:30 p.m.

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Football admission $5 for adults, free for students; kickball $1 per person

For more information: Call 970-629-9600

Horsing around

Moffat County High School rodeo’s home event takes place Saturday and Sunday at Moffat County Fairgrounds, including barrel racing, bronc riding, steer wrestling and more favorites with high school and middle school athletes from across the state, including local talents.

Kids goat tying will be available, as will a Saturday team roping fundraiser open to all with registration starting at 5 p.m.

When: All day starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Rodeo admission free; team roping $120 per person or $40 per run

For more information: Call 970-629-1396 or email sbrennise@aol.com

Get along, little doggies

The 30th annual Meeker Classic Sheepdog Championship Trials have already begun this week, but there’s still plenty of time to view the working dogs in action Friday through Sunday.

Border collies and their handlers from around the globe compete for a huge cash prize doing what they do best by herding sheep as spectators view. The crowds can also enjoy a full day of activities, ranging from the food and craft festival to the art show to dog agility demonstrations to Friday’s free film screening and a free Saturday concert by Dave Munsick and Gary McMahan, ending Sunday with the awards for the top dog.

One last note: please leave your own canines at home.

When: All day starting at 7 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Ute Park, 1399 Main St., Meeker

Cost: Adults $10 Friday, $15 weekend; ages 65 and older or 8 to 16 $5 each day; children under 8 free

For more information: Call 970-878-0111 or 970-878-5510 or visit meekersheepdog.com

Birds of a feather

The fifth annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival continues from its Thursday start all the way through Sunday in both Hayden and Steamboat Springs locations. Sunrise viewings of majestic sandhill cranes are already booked up, though there’s a plethora of activities for the ornithologically-inclined, including multiple films and guest speakers at Bud Werner Memorial Library, as well as children’s craft events, photo contests, auction of crane yard displays and more.

Check with organizers about which parts of the weekend are still open to the public.

When: All day Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Various Northwest Colorado locations; headquarters at Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Cost: Check with organizers

For more information: Call 970-276-1933 or visit coloradocranes.net

A Dude’s paradise

If you’re a fan of wearing a bathrobe and drinking White Russians and not at all pleased to find a marmot in your bathtub, you may have found your people.

The fourth annual Steamboat Springs “Big Lebowski” Festival rolls Saturday night with a celebration and screening of the Coen brothers’ cult classic at Chief Theater.

A “Wii Bowling” tournament is offered, as well as a costume contest, and best of all, this year is free of charge, so don’t stress about the money, Dude.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-871-4791 or visit chieftheater.com

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.