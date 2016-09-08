On the record for Sept. 8

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Aug. 31

At East 7th Street and Ashley Road, officers recovered a lost electronic tablet and keyboard and booked it into evidence for safekeeping.

In the 800 block of Jerimiah Way, code enforcement gave a verbal warning for weeds and junk.

In the 700 block of Taylor Street, code enforcement gave the owner of an abandoned motor home a warning.

At Breeze Street and West Victory Way, code enforcement gave a verbal warning for weeds.

In the 500 block of Breeze Street, code enforcement red-tagged two vehicles.

In the 300 block of Highway 12, officers took a report of stolen clothing from a hotel room.

In the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers took a report of shoplifting. Two beer cans were reported stolen.

Thursday, Sept. 1

In the 600 block of West Victory Way, officers took a report of a stolen bike.

In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers found a syringe in an apartment where the previous tenants had recently moved out.

In the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers were called to a report of shoplifting. Pudding had been stolen from City Market.

In the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers took a report of a hit and run vehicle crash.

Friday, Sept. 2

In the 500 block of Sixth Avenue, code enforcement responded to a complaint about junk and gave a verbal warning to the property owner.

In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, code enforcement gave a verbal warning for junk.

In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, code enforcement gave a verbal warning for junk and trash.

In the 1200 block of Washington Street, code enforcement gave a verbal warning for weeds, junk and an unregistered vehicle.

In the 700 block of East Twelfth Street, code enforcement gave an administrative warning for junk items.

In the 800 block of East Twelfth Street, code enforcement gave an administrative warning for tall weeds, grass, junk and an unregistered vehicle.

In the 2100 block of B Street, officers responded to a domestic dispute and arrested one man on charges of harassment and domestic violence.

In the 2400 block of old East Victory Way, officers responded to a cat bite.

Saturday, Sept. 3

In the 2100 block of B Street, officers arrested one individual for alleged possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, Sept. 4

In the 1100 block of West Victory Way, officers took a report of identity theft and unauthorized use of a credit card and arrested one woman on those charges.

In the 1100 block of Cottonwood Avenue, officers were called to domestic dispute and arrested one woman on charges of domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Kenneth Kater, 63, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving drunk on an off-highway vehicle where prohibited.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Terri Shon, 33, of Craig, as booked into Moffat County Jail to serve 28 days.

Stefan Mathew Pacheco, 23, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Joseph Leonard Jernegan, 41, of Steamboat Springs, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve 60 days.

Michael Anthony Cantrell, 30, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child and sexual assault on a child.

Friday, Sept. 2

Roger Neil Gibson Jr., 47, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving drunk.

Patrick Lee Gray, 28, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged domestic violence, menacing, child abuse and harassment.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Patrick Lee Gray, 28, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of possession of a scheduled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Matthew James Lawrence, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to appear warrant.

Yolanda Castillo Palacios, 39, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence.

Monday, Sept. 5

Savanah Lynne Cox, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of identity theft and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Rae-Ann Marie Isaacs, 22, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on warrant for failing to comply with probation.

Christopher Picking, 31, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing, harassment and domestic violence.

Kenneth Rowley, 54, of Rawlins, Wyoming, was booked into MoFfat County Jail to serve 83 days for violating a restraining order.