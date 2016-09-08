Craig Sports Briefs for Sept. 9, 2016: Moffat County High School invites parents to meeting for new basketball coach

Moffat County High School recently hired a new girls basketball coach to replace Sam McLeod and will host a meet-and-greet event at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in the MCHS library, 900 Finley Lane. An all-sports coaches meeting for heads of all fall, winter and spring sports will follow.

The new hire is Kenley Nebeker, of Twin Falls, Idaho, who most recently served as the head boys hoops coach and physical education teacher for Gooding High School in Gooding, Idaho.

Nebeker also worked several years in Twin Falls as a teacher and JV coach and was additionally an instructor for College of Southern Idaho, where he also had many sports functions, including assistant coach and director of in-state recruiting for the CSI girls basketball program and assistant to the college’s athletic director.

For more information on the meeting, call 970-824-7036.

Moffat County volleyball has close game in Carbondale

Moffat County High School varsity volleyball took a 3-1 loss Tuesday against Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale.

The Lady Bulldogs lost the first two sets, 26-24 and 25-21 only to rally for the 25-17 win in the third. A fourth round was their downfall, at 25-21.

Coach Erin Knez said the sets were some of the toughest, closest competitions she’s seen her athletes play.

MCHS volleyball, 3-4 overall, will play Friday night in Cedaredge.

Saturday’s Yahoo golf event, ball drop benefit multiple Craig groups

The Yahoo Golf Tournament and Ball Drop takes place this Saturday at Yampa Valley Golf Course as a fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of Craig and Craig Kiwanis Club.

The event has raised more than $200,000 since its inception.

Tickets for this year’s ball drop — which takes place at 8:30 a.m. performed by Mountain Air Spray unloading thousands of golf balls onto YVGC — are $10 for one white ball, $50 for five white and one red, or $100 for one dozen white and three red. White ball prizes range from Denver Broncos tickets to gift certificates for local businesses, while the high stakes red ball prizes include, among other items, a golf package, an iPad, a barbecue grill and a grand prize of $1,000 in a combination of cash and Spree Bucks.

Following the ball drop is the tournament itself, featuring men’s, women’s and mixed flights. Entry is $130 per team or $65 per player. Registration includes 18 holes, cart rental, range usage, breakfast and a barbecue lunch.

Signups are limited to 60 teams.

Ball drop tickets are available at Boys & Girls Club of Craig, and tournament forms can be found at YVGC. For more information, call 970-826-0411 or 970-824-FORE (3673).

Craig Daily Press offers free football contest

As the NFL’s regular season begins, the Craig Daily Press will feature an online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season, comparing their outcomes to local VIPs, including Mark Samuelson, of Samuelson’s True Value Hardware; Shannon Moore, of Clarion Inn & Suites; Mason Updike, of Masterworks Mechanical and Moffat County High School football; and Daily Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes at both the local and national levels, ranging from Spree Dollars good for Craig businesses to UPICKEM’s ultimate prize package: a trip for two to Hawaii.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.