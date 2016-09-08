Craig community weight loss program starts Friday

A group of Craig and Moffat County residents are joining together for a seasonal weight loss venture starting this Friday.

Tori Pingley is heading the health initiative, which she described as a back-to-school-themed effort.

“I think we’re calling it either Back to Fitness or Fall Into Fitness,” she said.

Pingley already has about 20 people involved, with a pool going with a $20 buy-in, an idea that started with two similar weight loss programs earlier this year.

“The first pot we did, there was $540, and the summer one was $400,” she said.

Depending on the turnout, money will go toward either the top one or top two weight loss winners, based on percentage of body weight.

Pingley added that she expects a fall program to do well.

“I thought summer would be the best, but because there’s so much to do it’s harder to focus on yourself and eating right,” she said. “Now that everyone’s going back to school, they’ll be back in a routine. This one should be a lot more competitive.”

The 10-week program will run up until the week before Thanksgiving.

Pingley has participants work with the Weigh & Win program through Northwest Colorado Health to track their progress in weight loss through exercise and diet. Those who are interested can also engage in Weigh and Win’s many options for achieving weight loss goals, such as healthy recipes, fitness options and other ways to make the process simpler.

The Weigh and Win program — accessible online at weighandwin.com and through a kiosk in NCH’s lobby — also provides special prizes as people work their way through the program. A separate challenge through Weigh and Win is currently in action running through the end of October.

For more information, call Tori Pingley at 970-629-2544 or Northwest Colorado Health at 970-824-8233.