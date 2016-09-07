The players and coaches of Colorado Northwestern Community College Craig campus men's and women's soccer teams. The program is the first official sport for the CNCC Craig campus, and both groups will kick off their inaugural season with games against Salt Lake Community College Friday and Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Craig’s CNCC soccer teams start season this weekend

Spartans to kick off new athletic program against Salt Lake Community College

By Andy Bockelman

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

The beginning of college-level sports in Craig commences this weekend.

The Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams seasons begin this weekend as the Spartans host Salt Lake Community College Friday and Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

If you go

Colorado Northwestern Community College soccer vs. Salt Lake Community College

2 p.m., 4 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Saturday

Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

— Admission is free for all games this season. Women play first, then men both days. Organizers are seeking sideline helpers ages 9 or older for soccer balls. They are also seeking parties interested in providing halftime entertainment. For more information, call 970-620-3634.

Colorado Northwestern Community College 2016-17 soccer rosters

Men’s team

• Forwards

Marco Ayala

Jesus Cazares

Christian Viramontes

• Midfielders

Matt Campos

Raul Lopez

Jonathan Marroquin

Jarod Mondsir

Diego Quezada

Miguel Rodriguez

• Defenders

Alejandro Almaraz

Miguel Cruz

Ronald Green

Marshall Henry

Dumar Perez

Hugo Snyder

• Goalkeepers

Luis Lopez

Edgar Martinez

Women’s team

• Forwards

Amairani Acosta

Bethanie Najera

Marilin Villalta

• Midfielders

Lexie Gonzalez

Abigail Landa

Leslie Martinez

Deniqua Williams

• Defenders

Jennifer Aguirre

Jade Brown

Allie Ehlers

Wendy Gomez

Mattie Hayes

Yvette Lerma

Randa Reed

• Goalkeeper

Hannah Walker

The first official game for the CNCC squads also marks the Craig campus’s foray into athletics alongside its Rangely sister school.

Head coach Lance Noble said the progress has been great, especially considering practices only began six weeks ago for the all-new program.

CNCC is one of five schools in the Scenic West Athletic Conference of National Junior College Athletic Association. While Utah State University Eastern already had an existing soccer program, the Spartans, SLCC, Snow College and College of Southern Nevada are all entirely new coming into the fall 2016 season.

CNCC was the last to have a program “materialize,” Noble noted, but that serves as a motivation to prove themselves to the rest of the conference.

“I don’t think anyone is going to outwork us,” Noble said. “The girls, we know we’re going to get 110 percent out of whatever they can give us and guys are giving us everything they’ve got.”

While the men’s team features both local and regional talent and players coming from around the country — including Utah, California and Texas — nearly the entire women’s team calls Craig home with the exception of Marilin Villalta from Salt Lake City

Players Jade Brown and Randa Reed both played for Moffat County High School during their time there — graduating in 2014 and 2016, respectively — though each have had a hiatus from the sport of soccer.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s been fun to challenge yourself like that,” Brown said.

Reed added that those overseeing the program — which includes Noble, Joe Eades, Susan Turner and Tim Kaiser — have gotten the best out of them.

“Coach is training us really well and hard so we’re prepared for anything that comes along in a game,” she said.

Organizers plan to make the games a full experience, complete with the American flag flying and national anthem played and an announcer’s booth on site.

Admission will also be free for all home games this season.

While an inaugural season with a strong record is something CNCC would like to have, laying the groundwork for a team that can stick around is even more vital.

“Wins and losses right now are secondary to putting together a quality program with quality kids,” Noble said. “If we can do that this year and get some wins and progress, then we’ve already won.”

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.

