Craig briefs: Save Depot meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Save the Depot: Community meeting is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Clarion Inn and Suites, 300 South Highway 13.

Those interested in preserving the Craig Depot will narrow down potential places to move the 100-year-old building and break into working and research groups to set deadlines for making a draft proposal to Union Pacific.

Anyone who is interested in saving the Craig Depot is invited.

For more information, visit craigchamber.com and click on “Events” or call Chamber Executive Director Christina Oxley at 824-5689.

Northwest Colorado CSPERA slated to meet

The Northwest Colorado CSPERA organization will be holding a meeting at the American Legion Post at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. CSPERA is the organization that represents all workers and retirees covered by the Public Employees Retirement Association. The organization advocates for public retirees and provides group discounts on travel, health care, dining and car insurance among many other benefits offered. This organization monitors the Colorado legislature in matters that affect PERA pensions. All Colorado public employees are invited to attend and meet other members and state leaders as our new unit conducts its membership drive. For more information, call 970-824-9303.

Library hosts A Day Out for Mom on Thursday

Moffat County Library is hosting A Day out For Mom at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Craig branch. Join in for a discussion about great books to read with your children. Share your favorite books and ideas to encourage reading at home.

Gas prices decrease by 0.3 cents during week

Average retail gasoline prices in Colorado fell 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.20 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,158 gas outlets in Colorado.

That compares with the national average that has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.19 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Colorado during the past week, prices Sunday were 50.7 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 9.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 21 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.