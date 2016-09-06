First day of preschool and early childhood programs start in Moffat County

— Excitement, nervousness and tears were evident on the face of parents this morning as they dropped children off for the first day of preschool.

“I’m not sure who is more nervous the parents or the kids,” said Jill Hafey, principal at Sunset Elementary School. “It’s an exciting day, it’s the start of their journey.”

Photo Gallery Preschool starts for 2016 in Moffat County Children and parents at the starting Preschool for the 2016 school year in Moffat County.

Preschool students at Sunset started the day as nervous as their parents, but by the end of class they were excited to have made new friends, learned things and enjoyed time outdoors.

“This is my first day of school. I didn’t know what I would learn about,” said Helton Richards, preschool student at Sunset Elementary.

Sitting beside him was his new friend Mia Valdez.

“I thought I wouldn’t make new friends, but I did,” she said. “It’s fun.”

Moffat County School District provides services for children birth to five years old through the Colorado Preschool Program, Child Find, preschool and early intervention services for children with delays and disabilities with free tuition for those who qualify, according to the district’s website.

In addition, free developmental screenings and evaluations are available for children birth to five years old with preschool education is offered at all elementary schools for children who live in those attendance areas and are eligible, according to the district website.

Stephanie Davis, the preschool director, in charge of all early childhood programs across the school district, was pleased with the first day back to school.

“We’ve had some parents stay to spy on the kids before leaving. It’s a big step to send three and four year olds to preschool for the first time. It’s been busy, but the kids are happy, so it’s been great,” she said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.