Multiple accidents kill two, send several to hospital over Labor Day weekend

Several motor vehicle accidents took place in Northwest Colorado over Labor Day weekend, sending many to the hospital and claiming two lives.

On Saturday night, Colorado State Patrol was notified of a crash on U.S. Highway 40 near milepost 220 which is just three miles west of Tabernash, according to a news release. A 2010 Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane. A 2013 Yukon was traveling westbound and collided head on with the Subaru.

“The driver of the Subaru, 36-year-old Rachelle Stiger, of Monument, died in the crash. While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, neither excessive speed nor drug/alcohol use is expected to be contributing factors in this crash,” stated the news release.

A fatal rollover crash took place early Monday morning on U.S. Highway 40 between Craig and Hayden where 18-year-old Kenneth Corriveau, of Craig, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bradley Copeland, of Hayden, sustained minor injuries, according to a news release from Colorado State Patrol.

Corriveau was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash that occurred roughly six miles east of Craig at mile marker 96.

According to the news release, Corriveau was driving a gray 1992 Dodge Ram pickup westbound on U.S. Highway 40. Copeland was driving a brown 1981 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on U.S. Highway 40.

Corriveau’s pickup traveled off the left side of the road before it traveled back across the highway and off the right side of the highway. Copeland’s truck skidded to a stop in the eastbound lane and was struck by debris from the Dodge as it crossed back across the roadway, stated the news release.

As Corriveau’s truck traveled off the right side of the roadway, it became airborne and landed on its front end at the base of a steep downhill embankment, where it then rolled ¼ time onto its driver’s side.

“Corriveau was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Moffat County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Warren,” according to the news release.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.

On Monday afternoon, one man was flown to the Grand Junction hospital and three others sustained moderate to minor injuries after a rollover accident occurred on Moffat County Road 22, according to Colorado State Patrol.

“Oscar Chavez, 26, of Craig, was airlifted to Grand Junction with life threatening injuries. The male and female juvenile occupants sustained moderate injuries, and Felecia Dunn, 24, of Craig, sustained minor injuries,” said a state patrol news release.

Chavez is in critical condition, according to St. Mary’s hospital.

Chavez was driving a white 2006 Ford F-350 pickup truck westbound on County Road 22 and skidded off the left side of the road as he attempted to make a right hand turn. The truck rolled two-and-a-half times and came to a final rest on its roof, stated the news release. State patrol currently is investigating the crash.

The others were sent to The Memorial Hospital.

Also on Monday afternoon, a minor accident with a car versus motorcycle happened on U.S. Highway 40 at mile marker 94. The motorcycle rider was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.