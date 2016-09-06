Man airlifted off Buffalo Pass after motorcycle crash

— An off-duty U.S. Forest Service employee from Walden was airlifted off the top of Buffalo Pass Monday after he was injured in a motorcycle crash.

According to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Ich Stewart, a fire management officer with the Routt National Forest, fell off his motorcyle when he went off of a steep hill that Stewart and his friends were using as a jump.

The Sheriff's Office said Stewart landed on his tailbone after he fell.

The accident occurred near the Summit Lake parking area at the top of Buffalo Pass.

A Classic Air helicopter took Stewart from the scene of the crash to the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

Routt County Undersheriff Ray Birch said Stewart was conscious and breathing, and his injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Stewart was listed in serious condition Tuesday night.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and Routt County Search and Rescue also responded to the crash.

Stewart, 39, has been working this summer to manage the large Beaver Creek Fire, which is still burning northwest of Walden.

