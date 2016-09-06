Fantasy Sports Fix: Fantasy football picks for Week 1

It's finally here. That glorious week when the NFL returns and fantasy football is once again front and center. You know what it is, so let's not waste any time and get right to my picks for the first week of fantasy football.

Running back

Spencer Ware, Kansas City Chiefs

Like I told you back in my running back draft special, I'm wary of Jamaal Charles. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he is "unsure" if Charles will suit up this weekend which leaves the door open for Spencer Ware. Ware has produced when called upon, so he's a solid pick to surprise some people in the opening week.

DeAngelo Williams, Pittsburgh Steelers

Williams will assume the starting role again while LeVeon Bell is suspended the first three games of the season. He did have four games in 2015 where he topped 100 yards rushing and also added nine touchdowns on the season. Look for Williams to open the season with a strong performance against the Redskins.

Wide receiver

Anquan Boldin, Detroit Lions

As of now, Boldin is locked in as the Lions' No. 3 receiver. There will be competition for targets, but I could see Boldin having a sneaky good game against the Colts, especially in points per reception leagues. The Colts will probably zero in on Marvin Jones and Golden Tate, so I expect to see Boldin end up with a few catches for 50 to 60 yards and maybe even a touchdown.

Tavon Austin, Los Angeles Rams

This is more of an instinct pick here, but I have a feeling that Austin could go off in the first game of the season. The 49ers are looking a little shaky on defense and I think that the diminutive Austin could really torch them with his speed.

Tight end

Jared Cook, Green Bay Packers

He finally has a quality quarterback to throw him the ball in Aaron Rodgers. After being a so-called sleeper for a few years now, Cook is poised to cash in on his size and talent in Green Bay.

Clive Walford, Oakland Raiders

Walford his carved out a role within the Raider offense and I believe he will be a favorite target of Derek Carr this season. I look for Walford and Carr to establish a connection quickly against the Saints this Sunday and Walford could even find the end zone.

Quarterback

Brock Osweiler, Houston Texans

Osweiler looked good in the preseason and I expect it will carry over to the regular season. He will be looking for star receiver DeAndre Hopkins a lot, and I think that could result in a touchdown or two to go along with 200-plus passing yards against the Bears.

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Look for Winston to step up and take control of the offense right out of the gate. I believe he will be looking to connect with his stud wide receiver Mike Evans, but also look for him to find tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, too. It could be a high scoring affair between the Buccaneers and Falcons so I expect Winston to come away with at least two touchdowns and more than 250 yards passing.