Craig Sports Briefs for Sept. 7, 2016: Booster Club hosting meeting Wednesday

Moffat County Booster Club will host an organizational information meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane.

The meeting is open to all interested in joining the community group, which supports sports and other activities at MCHS, Craig Middle School and other area schools.

For more information, visit Moffat County Booster Club’s Facebook page.

Weekend golf tourney sees many couples

The two-day No Down Low Down Couples Showdown took place this past weekend at Yampa Valley Golf Course, with winners in multiple categories.

Gross

• No Down flight

Roger and Elly Walters

Doug and Britt Choate

• Lowdown flight

Robert and Lynn Stroud

John and Angela Doane

• Showdown flight

Dave and Sharon Tarpley

Butch Behrman and Terresa White

Net

• No Down flight

Jim Frey and Jan Bean

Jim and Nancy Shepard

Andrew and Ashlee Sinner

• Lowdown flight

Scott and Angela Marsh

Shane and Sandy Camilletti

Travis and Char Anderson

• Showdown flight

Gary and Brenda Anderson

David Vanderhoof and Pam Ruzicka

Mike and Judy Kuberry

Saturday’s Yahoo golf event, ball drop benefit multiple Craig groups

The Yahoo Golf Tournament and Ball Drop takes place this Saturday at Yampa Valley Golf Course as a fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of Craig and Craig Kiwanis Club.

The event has raised more than $200,000 since its inception.

Tickets for this year’s ball drop — which takes place at 8:30 a.m. performed by Mountain Air Spray unloading thousands of golf balls onto YVGC — are $10 for one white ball, $50 for five white and one red, or $100 for one dozen white and three red. White ball prizes range from Denver Broncos tickets to gift certificates for local businesses, while the high stakes red ball prizes include, among other items, a golf package, an iPad, a barbecue grill and a grand prize of $1,000 in a combination of cash and Spree Bucks.

Following the ball drop is the tournament itself, featuring men’s, women’s and mixed flights. Entry is $130 per team or $65 per player. Registration includes 18 holes, cart rental, range usage, breakfast and a barbecue lunch.

Signups are limited to 60 teams.

Ball drop tickets are available at Boys & Girls Club of Craig, and tournament forms can be found at YVGC. For more information, call 970-826-0411 or 970-824-FORE (3673).

Craig Daily Press offers free football contest

As the NFL’s regular season begins, the Craig Daily Press will feature an online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season, comparing their outcomes to local VIPs, including Mark Samuelson, of Samuelson’s True Value Hardware; Shannon Moore, of Clarion Inn & Suites; Mason Updike, of Masterworks Mechanical and Moffat County High School football; and Daily Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes at both the local and national levels, ranging from Spree Dollars good for Craig businesses to UPICKEM’s ultimate prize package: a trip for two to Hawaii.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

BCA Pool League season starting new season

Craig’s BCA Pool League will begin a new year Sept. 11 and 12 at The Popular Bar, 24 W. Victory Way.

BCA’s 9-Ball league takes place at 5 p.m. Sundays, consisting of three-person teams with a total of 5 players allowed on teams. The 8-Ball games are at 6 p.m. Mondays, with five-person teams and a total of eight players allowed on teams.

Players must be 21 and over, and teams can qualify for a Las Vegas trip to the national championships during both nights.

Yearly fees are $20 for the leagues, while dues are $6 per week when players participate, plus the cost of coins.

For more information call Roy Butler at 970-824-9938 or visit craigbca.weebly.com. Score updates are available at https://www.leaguesys.net/craig/default.aspx.