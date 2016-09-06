Craig man sentenced for multiple assault, domestic violence charges

A Craig man faces more than a decade of jail time following multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for assault and domestic violence.

Samuel Clayton Doolin, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 29 in Moffat County District Court to two counts of second-degree assault and domestic violence, both class 4 felonies; one count of indecent exposure and domestic violence, a class 6 felony; and one count of third-degree assault and domestic violence, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Under the terms of Doolin’s plea agreement, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison, followed by 10 years of sex offender intensive probation supervision.

According to a news release from the 14th Judicial District, the case began when a former girlfriend of Doolin reported an incident of domestic violence in 2014.

Investigator Travis Young of the Craig Police Department determined that multiple domestic violence incidents had also occurred, also involving two other former partners of Doolin. He was charged with multiple counts involving each of the three victims. Two of the victims were strangled by Doolin during their relationship with him, accounting for felony assault charges.

Doolin failed to appear for his scheduled jury trial in spring 2016 and was eventually apprehended less than two weeks later after a warrant was put out for his arrest.

Doolin was held in custody in Moffat County Jail, and after the sentence he was remanded to the custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections.

“Mr. Doolin showed himself to be a serial perpetrator of domestic violence,” District Attorney Brett Barkey stated in the release. “Thanks to the courage of his victims and the hard work of Investigator Young, Doolin will spend the majority of the next 26 years in prison.”