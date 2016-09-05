Two boys missing in Moffat County’s Wilderness Ranch

Two young boys — ages 9 and 13 — went missing near Wilderness Ranch in Moffat County around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to their grandmother.

“They were going to go looking for frogs yesterday, so they must have made a wrong turn,” said grandmother Judy Hamel. “After they didn’t come back after a long time, we started looking and called for help.”

Hamel said that Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Moffat County Search and Rescue are currently combing the area for the children, along with her two daughters who are the mothers of the boys.

Law enforcement, was not available for immediate comment. Hamel said the sheriff and a large group of people are out looking for the children.

“They launched a full-blown search,” she said.

One of the boys is from Lander, Wyoming and other is from Pinedale, Wyoming, she said.

She and her husband own a cabin in Wilderness Ranch, but they live full time in Saratoga, Wyoming.

