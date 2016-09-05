4 people involved in 1 vehicle rollover on Moffat County Road 22

One man was flown to the Grand Junction hospital and three others sustained moderate to minor injuries after a rollover accident occurred on Moffat County Road 22 Monday afternoon, according to Colorado State Patrol.

“Oscar Chavez, 26, of Craig, was airlifted to Grand Junction with life threatening injuries. The male and female juvenile occupants sustained moderate injuries, and Felecia Dunn, 24, of Craig, sustained minor injuries,” said a state patrol news release.

Chavez was driving a white 2006 Ford F-350 pickup truck westbound on County Road 22 and skidded off the left side of the road as he attempted to make a right hand turn. The truck rolled two and a half times and came to a final rest on its roof, stated the news release.

State patrol currently is investigating the crash.

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Fire/Rescue and The Memorial Hospital Ambulance assisted in the crash.

The Craig Daily Press will update readers as more information becomes available.