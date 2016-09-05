18-year-old dies in vehicle crash early Monday morning

A fatal rollover crash took place early Monday morning on U.S. Highway 40 between Craig and Hayden.

Eighteen-year-old Kenneth Corriveau, of Craig, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bradley Copeland, of Hayden, sustained minor injuries, according to a news release from Colorado State Patrol.

Corriveau was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash that occurred roughly six miles east of Craig.

According to the news release, Corriveau was driving a gray 1992 Dodge Ram pickup westbound on U.S. Highway 40. Copeland was driving a brown 1981 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on U.S. Highway 40.

Corriveau’s pickup traveled off the left side of the road before it traveled back across the highway and off the right side of the highway. Copeland’s truck skidded to a stop in the eastbound lane and was struck by debris from the Dodge as it crossed back across the roadway, stated the news release.

As Corriveau’s truck traveled off the right side of the roadway, it became airborne and landed on its front end at the base of a steep downhill embankment, where it then rolled ¼ time onto its driver’s side.

“Corriveau was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Moffat County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Warren,” according to the news release.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. Agencies assisting the Patrol at the scene included the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Craig EMS/Fire, The Memorial Hospital ambulance, the Moffat County Coroner’s Office, and the Colorado Department of Transportation.