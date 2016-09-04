United Way and Craig Middle School join forces

Craig Middle School and Moffat County United Way announced that The R Rules, a program for teens, will be implemented weekly throughout the 2016-17 school year. The Craig Daily Press also will be running a Word of the Week in the Monday edition of the newspaper for the next seven weeks.

The R Rules is a component of the already successful program in Moffat County: Bridges Out of Poverty. In our community, Bridges is a three-part approach addressing the causes of poverty to help all our residents reach economic self-sufficiency. The first two parts are community education and the Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By World class. The R Rules is a guide for teens to build their resources and make a future story for themselves. One of the R Rules is that more resources equal more choices. A goal of the program is for students to learn how to build their resources and develop a plan for their lives moving forward.

The R Rules were created by Betti Souther, an educator in New Mexico who developed the program after years of experience in the classroom and administrative roles. The curriculum was piloted in Farmington Municipal Schools GEAR UP and social skills classes, which saw notable increases on standardized tests after implementation. From author Betti Souther:

The R Rules is an asset-based model that uses three “R rules” as a foundation and mental model for the work. The first R rule is a quotation from Grant East: “Rules-Relationships = Rebellion.” The second rule, “Rules + Rigor + Relationships = Resources + Results + Respect,” is a mental model for the R Rules as a learning process. The third R rule is: “Resources = Choices.” The more resources available to an individual the more choices the individual will have.

The R Rules class was piloted in Moffat County at the Boys and Girls Club of Craig during the Spring session, which served 23 teens and has plans to continue into the Fall session. The pilot program took an important collaboration between staff at the Boys and Girls Club of Craig and Moffat County United Way.