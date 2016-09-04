Craig Sports Briefs for Sept. 5, 2016: Moffat County boys soccer falls in weekend game

The Moffat County High School boys soccer team took a 2-1 loss Saturday in Carbondale against Roaring Fork.

Micajah Prescott scored the first goal of the season for the Bulldogs off a penalty kick opportunity in the second half. Moffat County took a total 10 shots, while goalie Daniel Moore recorded 17 saves.

The team is now 0-2 and will host its first home game Sept. 10 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane, against non-league opponent Central High School, of Grand Junction.

Girls on the Run seeking registration

Online registration is open for Girls on the Run of Western Colorado, a 10-week fall program for girls in grades three through five.

GOTR focuses on promoting healthy body image, confidence and other positive attributes in young female athletes through the sport of running, meeting twice weekly to build endurance and strength for a 5K race that will take place in November.

The program will feature three Moffat County sites, including East, Sandrock and Sunset elementary schools, overseen by Tiffany Trevenen, Melissa Forbes and Stephanie Murr, respectively.

Sandrock will host practices starting at 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, while East and Sunset will go at the same time Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Practices begin the week of Sept. 6.

GOTR information will be available in schools once classes begin, though advance registration online is encouraged.

Volunteers interested in helping in getting involved at local sites can contact Trevenen at trevy4@gmail.com, Forbes at melissa.forbes@moffatsd.org, or Murr at stephanie.murr@moffatsd.org.

For more information on registration costs and program benefits, visit gotrwesterncolorado.org.

Booster Club hosting meeting Wednesday

Moffat County Booster Club will host an organizational information meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane.

The meeting is open to all interested in joining the community group, which supports sports and other activities at MCHS, Craig Middle School and other area schools.

For more information, visit Moffat County Booster Club’s Facebook page.

Craig Daily Press offers free football contest

As the NFL’s regular season begins, the Craig Daily Press will feature an online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season, comparing their outcomes to local VIPs, including Mark Samuelson, of Samuelson’s True Value Hardware; Shannon Moore, of Clarion Inn & Suites; Mason Updike, of Masterworks Mechanical and Moffat County High School football; and Daily Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes at both the local and national levels, ranging from Spree Dollars good for Craig businesses to UPICKEM’s ultimate prize package: a trip for two to Hawaii.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

BCA Pool League season starting new season

Craig’s BCA Pool League will begin a new year Sept. 11 and 12 at The Popular Bar, 24 W. Victory Way.

BCA’s 9-Ball league takes place at 5 p.m. Sundays, consisting of three-person teams with a total of 5 players allowed on teams. The 8-Ball games are at 6 p.m. Mondays, with five-person teams and a total of eight players allowed on teams.

Players must be 21 and over, and teams can qualify for a Las Vegas trip to the national championships during both nights.

Yearly fees are $20 for the leagues, while dues are $6 per week when players participate, plus the cost of coins.

For more information call Roy Butler at 970-824-9938 or visit craigbca.weebly.com. Score updates are available at https://www.leaguesys.net/craig/default.aspx.

Safari Club raffle offers big prizes

The Yampa Valley Chapter of Safari Club International will host a ticket drawing as a fundraiser for its yearly activities.

The grand prize is a Smith and Wesson rifle complete with adjustable stock, adjustable barrel and 4,000 rounds of ammunition. Second prize is a pair of tickets to SCI’s annual convention in Las Vegas held February 2017.

Tickets are $10 apiece or $50 for six and are available at Rummel Chiropractic, Chapman’s Automotive, Northwest Pawn Shop, Mountain Man Taxidermy, Big Cat Taxidermy and Steamboat Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The drawing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Mountain Man Taxidermy. Winners do not need to be present.

Projects funded by Yampa Valley Chapter include 4-H shooting sports, Cast n’ Blast, youth programs and Colorado moose transplant.

For more information, call Ken Fleming at 970-824-6806.