Business Buzz: The Find in Hayden has a new owner

Kirstie McPherson, who is president of Yampa Valley Young Professionals and vice president of Moffat County’s Local Marketing District, bought The Find last week.

The Find, located next to the Granary in Hayden, is a shop she found to be an interesting business opportunity as a furniture, refurbishing and home decor store.

“The opportunity was just there, and it was either buy it or it wasn’t going to exist anymore,” McPherson said. “I’ve always really wanted to do this type of thing, I’ve been re-doing furniture for years.”

The Find’s previous business model was to have the store open one business day per week, and McPherson will continue it from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. However, she also hopes to expand to twice weekly once she gets more involved.

As the new owner, she will take the next couple weeks to rework the premises with a soft opening in mid-September and a larger grand opening in October.

“I hope to see everyone after I’ve had a chance to do this business facelift,” she said.

McPherson is also looking for area artisans and consignors to join the effort.

For more information, call 970-629-5915.

Save the Depot meeting set for Wednesday

Save the Depot community meeting is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 South Colorado Highway 13.

Those interested in preserving the Craig's train depot will narrow down potential places to move the 100-year-old building and break into working and research groups to set deadlines for making a draft proposal to Union Pacific.

Anyone who is interested in saving the Craig Depot is invited.

For more information, visit www.craigchamber.com and click on “Events” or call Chamber Executive Director Christina Oxley at 824-5689.

Pregnancy & Family Center gets fresh paint

Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center, 25 West Victory Way, recently got a new look.

Executive Director Vicki Van Couvering said that volunteers from the Correctional Alternative Placement Services (CAPS) and Celebrate Recovery programs painted the building yellow on July 23 to help the nonprofit organization garner more attention.

However, Van Couvering said that the color chosen ended up being brighter than intended. So a volunteer will soon repaint the building with a more muted yellow.

To learn more about the center’s services, visit www.yvpfcenter.org or call 970-824-5204.

Boutique under new ownership

Jill Durham had worked in the tire business for more than eight years. So she jumped at the chance to do something “girlier” when Our Unique Boutique and Consignment went up for sale this summer.

Durham purchased the business from her sister-in-law, Ashley Durham, and Ashley’s sister, Jessica Baker, on Aug. 15 and renamed the shop Jillybean’s Boutique.

The store, located at 538 Breeze St., specializes in “upscale thrift.” Instead of exclusively using the consignment model, Durham said she is buying or issuing store credit to those who bring in used name brand clothing free of stains or tears.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Durham said she plans to add Saturday hours in the wintertime.

For more information, call 620-4877.

Acuna’s Flooring offers sales, installation

Ray Acuna has been in the flooring industry for 26 years.

“At this point for me, it’s a piece of cake,” Acuna said.

That’s why he and his wife, Erika Valenzuela, opened Acuna’s Flooring at 396 School St. with their son Ray Acuna, Jr. in mid-August.

The business offers sales and installation of carpet, hardwood, engineered, laminate, vinyl plank and tile flooring for both homes and commercial buildings.

The family has lived in Craig since 2008, when they moved from Arizona. Since then, Acuna has been installing flooring in Craig and Steamboat Springs.

Acuna said he has been busy since opening his doors.

“It’s a very good start,” he said.

Acuna plans to add a second business location in Steamboat soon.

For more information, call 970-824-5570.

Downtown Books expands hours

Downtown Books has drastically expanded its hours of operation to accommodate those who wish to study at the bookstore. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The bookstore is offering 10 percent off coffee drinks and smoothies for those with a student ID until 9 p.m.