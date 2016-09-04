Bulldog Sports for the week of Sept. 9, 2016

Monday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School rodeo at Montezuma County Fairgrounds in Cortez

Tuesday

4:30 p.m. Craig Middle School football vs. Eagle Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

Wednesday

1 p.m. Moffat County High School boys golf at Lakota Canyon Ranch and Golf Club in New Castle

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker third- and fourth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

6:30 p.m. Moffat County Booster Club organizational meeting at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School boys golf at Cedar Ridges Golf Course in Rangely

4 p.m. Craig Middle School cross country at Rock Springs Invitational in Rock Springs, Wyoming

Friday

2 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Salt Lake Community College at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

3:45 p.m. Moffat County High School cross country at Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton

4 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Salt Lake Community College at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

4 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Cedaredge

5 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Cedaredge

6 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Cedaredge

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

8:30 a.m. Yahoo Golf Tournament and Ball Drop at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Highway 394

9 a.m. Craig Middle School volleyball at Steamboat Springs

9 a.m. Moffat County High School rodeo at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

10 a.m. Craig Middle School football vs. Rawlins, Wyoming, at CMS, 915 Finley Lane

11 a.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Salt Lake Community College at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

1 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Central High School at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Salt Lake Community College at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

5 p.m. Moffat County High School rodeo team roping fundraiser at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Sunday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School rodeo at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way