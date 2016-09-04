Archery tips for hunting in Northwest Colorado

— It’s archery season in Northwest Colorado and the hunt is on to fill freezers, bag trophies and make memories. Two Craig businesses that are authorized archery equipment dealers are offering tips for a successful hunt.

Allen Jenkins has owned Sand Springs Archery for six years and is a certified Hoyt and PSE dealer. He has been lucky to bring home game using his bow in three of the last six years.

Jenkins' top tips:

• Enjoy being out there. “To me the experience of being outdoors at this time of the year when the elk are bugling and starting into the rut, makes the hunt,” he said.

• Practice calling. “It takes practice to be good, each animal has it’s own sound. I use cow talkers and bugles. As the season progresses cow talk can help aid in bringing in the bulls. When they get to bugling switch to bugle calls or a combination of the two,” he said.

• Keep an eye on the weather. “Safety first. Dress for the weather you have no idea when it’s going to turn cold,” he said.

• Make sure equipment is in good shape. “People don’t pay much attention, but it’s important to make sure strings and arrows are in good shape,” he said. Jenkins offers free inspections to help archers make sure their bows are OK and tuned.

P.J. Nichols owns the Northwest Pawnshop where they have been authorized Mathews dealers for over a decade and PSE authorized sellers for the past year. They sell used archery equipment and service almost all makes and models. Nichols has bagged something with his bow every year.

Nichols' top tips:

• Be sure to fit the bow to the body. “It’s hard to shoot accurately unless the bow is fit to you and has the right draw length, poundage (sic), peep sight height and the archer is using proper shooting form,” he said. Nichols offers free help with fitting a bow to his customers.

• Choose the proper broadhead. “First choose the proper style. Cut on impact styles should be used for lower poundage and traditional bows, chisel points and mechanical styles are all good choices for higher poundage,” he said.

• Take care in transporting the bow into the woods. “Strings and sights are vulnerable to damage, so it’s nice to have a backpack or sling that will protect your strings. Bows take a beating in the woods,” he said.

• Pay attention to clothing and scent control. “Wear layers and no cotton. You want fabrics that wick moisture away. Wear camo or patterned clothing to break-up the human silhouette and don’t use laundry detergents with brighteners as these boost the ultraviolet spectrum in your cloths making it easier for animals to see you. Shower with unscented products, use deodorant without perfumes and consider carrying a bottle of scent control for after major hikes,” he said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.